Nadal joins Murray in Barcelona semi-finals
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.
NEW YORK Marin Cilic moved another step closer to his first grand slam title by winning the second set against Japan's Kei Nishikori to seize a 6-3 6-3 lead in the U.S. Open final on Monday.
Cilic, who used his huge wingspan to reach out and bash forehands across court and a booming serve to score easy points, was up two breaks and serving for the set at 5-2 when 10th seed Nishikori mustered a fightback to score his first service break of the match and close to 5-3.
But Cilic, the 14th seed, ended Nishikori's hopes of reversing the momentum by breaking right back at 30, ending the set with a forehand winner.
The turn of events allowed Cilic to serve first in the third set, one set away from claiming the season's last grand slam title.
(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.