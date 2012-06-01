Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
PARIS Maria Sharapova made up for lost time as she hurried into the third round of the French Open with a 6-1 6-1 pummelling of Japan's Ayumi Morita on Friday.
The Russian second seed had been scheduled to face Morita on Thursday but failed to get on to Centre Court after Paul-Henri Mathieu took almost six hours to beat John Isner.
On Thursday, she refused to hang around longer than necessary on a cold and blustery Suzanne Lenglen Court and whipped winners at will to end 84th-ranked Morita's challenge as the clock ticked over the hour mark.
Morita's backhand error on match point allowed Sharapova to become the final singles player to reach the third round, where she will face China's Peng Shuai.
LONDON India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.