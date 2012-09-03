Maria Sharapova of Russia gestures to the crowd after defeating Nadia Petrova of Russia following their match at the US Open women's singles tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK Maria Sharapova survived a major scare before beating Nadia Petrova 6-1 4-6 6-4 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The 19th-seeded Petrova led 2-0 in the third set when play was delayed because of rain in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sharapova, the Russian number three seed, has played 11 three-set matches this year and won them all.

She will next play France's 11th seed Marion Bartoli, who upset fifth-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova 1-6 6-2 6-0, in the quarter-finals.

