Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
NEW YORK Maria Sharapova survived a major scare before beating Nadia Petrova 6-1 4-6 6-4 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday.
The 19th-seeded Petrova led 2-0 in the third set when play was delayed because of rain in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Sharapova, the Russian number three seed, has played 11 three-set matches this year and won them all.
She will next play France's 11th seed Marion Bartoli, who upset fifth-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova 1-6 6-2 6-0, in the quarter-finals.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.