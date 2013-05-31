PARIS Maria Sharapova survived a string of unforced errors to book her place in the third round of the French Open on Friday with a 6-2 6-4 rain-delayed win against Canada's Eugenie Bouchard.
The defending champion, seeded second at Roland Garros, returned to Court Philippe Chatrier leading 6-2 4-2 after the match had been interrupted by rain late on Thursday.
Despite Bouchard's late fight and a total of 28 unforced errors from the Russian, Sharapova wrapped it up in 15 minutes on her first match point.
She will face China's Zheng Jie for a last-16 spot.
