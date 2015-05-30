Jack Sock of the U.S. serves to Borna Coric of Croatia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS Jack Sock flew the Stars and Stripes as the lone American male into the last 16 of the French Open after a convincing win against rising Croatian teenager Borna Coric on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Nebraskan played brilliantly to win 6-2 6-1 6-4 and post his best grand slam performance.

Waiting in the next round is nine-times champion Rafa Nadal.

"He's decent in this tournament," Sock joked at his news conference. "Well, he's lost one match here. That will be a fun one. I said a few days ago, I'm not really one to get a whole lot of nerves before big matches.

"I more look forward to it and it should be hopefully an exciting match and hopefully I can play some good tennis and, you know, give him a good battle.

"It's definitely going to be an uphill battle, but it will definitely be a fun one."

Big-serving Sock is a rare breed among American men, enjoying the challenges of red clay and his compatibility with the surface was again in evidence against 18-year-old Coric who had beaten Spain's Tommy Robredo in the previous round.

"I feel like it maximizes my game, more than other surfaces," he said. "I'm able to set up and dictate with the forehand again. Serving definitely gets up.

"It definitely makes my shots a little more lethal."

While Sock clearly loves the French Open -- French cuisine appears to be passing him by.

Asked what he would be eating to celebrate his win over Coric, he said: "Probably enjoy it through Chipotle dinner tonight and then I will start getting focused tomorrow," he said of the American Tex-Mex grill he favours.

(Editing by Julien Pretot)