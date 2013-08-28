Victoria Duval of the U.S. celebrates defeating Samantha Stosur of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Former champion Sam Stosur was bundled out of the U.S. Open by American teenager Victoria Duval on Tuesday.

The 11th seeded Australian was defeated 5-7 6-4 6-4 by the 17-year-old qualifier in the first major upset of the women's event.

Stosur, the 2011 champion in New York, looked to have control of the match when she led 4-2 in the second set.

Duval held her nerve, though, to serve out for the win in two hours and 39 minutes on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

