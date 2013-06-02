Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Julien Benneteau of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS Roger Federer looks to reach yet another milestone in his glittering career on Sunday when he chases a 900th tour win against Gilles Simon in the French Open last-16.

Second seed Federer, who has been in impressive form at Roland Garros, dropped only three games in his previous claycourt match against Frenchman Simon at the Rome Masters last month.

"That doesn't mean much to me because he's also defeated me twice," the Swiss told reporters.

"It is always difficult to play against him and I suppose it's going to be the same the next time. What's important is that ... I recently played well against him on this surface."

Only Jimmy Connors (1,156), Ivan Lendl (1,068) and Guillermo Vilas (940) have recorded more wins than 17-times grand slam champion Federer in ATP and grand slam tournaments.

Federer is scheduled to feature last on Court Philippe Chatrier where women's world number one Serena Williams will play Italian Roberta Vinci as she chases another French Open title after prevailing in Paris in 2002.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the men's sixth seed, leads the French charge at the same arena against Serbian Victor Troicki. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)