NEW YORK Bernard Tomic withdrew from his second-round match at the U.S. Open on Friday with a hip injury that could keep him from representing Australia in Davis Cup action next month.

Tomic, whose decision to withdraw sends fourth-seeded David Ferrer into the third round, said his left hip began bothering him after his first-round match against Germany's Dustin Brown.

"I did the best thing not to play," Tomic told reporters. "I don't want to muck around with that area. For sure something is there. I've got to get it checked. Got to get it analyzed the next few days ... It's painful."

The 67th-ranked Tomic had surgeries on his left and right hip in the week after he retired from his Australian Open first-round match against Rafa Nadal to repair a structural problem and allow him greater range of movement.

The 21-year-old Australian said the pain is not in the same place as his surgery. He also said the fact that he was to face Ferrer in what loomed as long, difficult test of groundstroking, factored into his decision.

"That's what I had in the back of my head today," Tomic said. "I needed to go out against David today and be 100 percent on my game. I was playing good the last month. But it's unfortunate now."

Tomic said he also had the Davis Cup World Group playoff against visiting Uzbekistan starting Sept. 12 in mind.

"For sure my biggest priority is to get this hip checked and see what the cause is and what problem is," he said. "Then after that I can look into whether I can go down to Australia for the event in Perth for the Davis Cup."

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by ......)