NEW YORK Bernard Tomic was sent packing early at the U.S. Open and his minimal earnings were offset by a $10,000 fine levied on him for a crude on-court outburst he directed at a heckler during his first-round loss.

The Australian, angered by a heckler in the stands during his upset loss to world number 72 Damir Dzumhur on Tuesday, was caught on camera directing a number of sexually explicit comments toward someone in the crowd.

Tomic, who later apologised for his comments, was the 17th seed at the year's final grand slam and will receive $43,313 for his first-round appearance.

His fine was the heaviest so far at the championships, where 15 infractions were punished by tournament officials with fines totalling $35,600 through the first three days of main-draw competition.

Offences ranged from racket abuse to audible obscenity to coaching infractions and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Proceeds from fines at the grand slams go to the Grand Slam Development Fund, which helps support the International Tennis Federation tournament programme.

Last year, some $200,000 in fines were collected.

