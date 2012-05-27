Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after winning his match against Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga overcame a sluggish start to advance into the second round of the French Open with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory against unheralded Russian Andrey Kuznetsov on Sunday.

World number 159 Kuznetsov, who had not played a single match on the main tour this year, caught the fifth-seeded Tsonga snoozing on Court Philippe Chatrier and bagged five games in a row to claim the opening set.

Tsonga, who last week said no Frenchman could win Roland Garros this year, made sure he would not endure a nightmare outing on the first day of his home slam and eventually crushed the 21-year-old Kuznetsov with some devastating forehand winners.

He will next face German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany.

