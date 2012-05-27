Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
PARIS Local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga overcame a sluggish start to advance into the second round of the French Open with a 1-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory against unheralded Russian Andrey Kuznetsov on Sunday.
World number 159 Kuznetsov, who had not played a single match on the main tour this year, caught the fifth-seeded Tsonga snoozing on Court Philippe Chatrier and bagged five games in a row to claim the opening set.
Tsonga, who last week said no Frenchman could win Roland Garros this year, made sure he would not endure a nightmare outing on the first day of his home slam and eventually crushed the 21-year-old Kuznetsov with some devastating forehand winners.
He will next face German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany.
He will next face German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany.
PARIS Ripping a screaming forehand straight through the tennis textbook, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko blazed into the French Open final with a 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 win over Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in a battle of the birthday girls on Thursday.