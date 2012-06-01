Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
PARIS Local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga marched into the fourth round of the French Open with a solid 7-5 6-4 6-4 win over flamboyant Fabio Fognini of Italy on Friday.
Fognini did his best to unsettle Tsonga with his histrionics and whipping shots, but the fifth-seeded Frenchman managed to stay focused even though he dropped his serve five times.
Despite the humid conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier, Tsonga, the last Frenchman to reach a grand slam final, at the 2008 Australian Open, had too much power for the world number 45.
Fognini berated the umpire and the partisan crowd following a few close calls, but Tsonga kept his composure to end his opponent's resilience with an ace and set up a last-16 meeting with either compatriot Gilles Simon or Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
LONDON India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.