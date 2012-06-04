Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after winning his match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS Local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga kept his eye on the prize to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time with a 6-4 7-6 3-6 3-6 6-4 win against Swiss 18th seed Stanislas Wawrinka on Monday.

The fifth-seeded Frenchman was 4-2 up in the decider when the match was interrupted by dusk on Sunday and dropped serve when play resumed on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Tsonga, the last Frenchman to reach a grand-slam final, at the 2008 Australian Open, wrapped it up by breaking Wawrinka with a forehand winner after four hours and six minutes.

He will face world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Tuesday for a place in the last four.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)