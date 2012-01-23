Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina hits a return to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MELBOURNE Roger Federer's bid for a fifth Australian Open crown continues on Tuesday when the Swiss takes on Juan Martin Del Potro in the last eight at Melbourne Park.

Argentine Del Potro, playing in the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time since injury wrecked his 2010 season, beat Federer in the final of the US Open in 2009.

Not all of his matches against Federer bring back such good memories however. The former world number four suffered his worst grand slam defeat when he met the Swiss the last time he was in the Australian Open quarters, losing 6-3 6-0 6-0.

"Roger is the best tennis player of all time and of course he's the favourite," said the 1.98m-tall Argentine. "I remember three years ago I played in the quarters against him and I only won three games. So if this time it's different and I win more games, it is going to be okay for me."

Also on Tuesday, Rafa Nadal brings his battered body to battle once again in a quarter-final against Tomas Berdych, who incurred the wrath of the crowd on Sunday by refusing to shake hands with third-round opponent Nicolas Almagro.

Berdych felt Almagro had deliberately blasted a return at his head during the fourth set and while the Spaniard apologised immediately, the Czech was still incensed at the conclusion of the match.

In the women's quarter-finals, Kim Clijsters takes on world number one Caroline Wozniacki with the Belgian likely to be feeling the effects of an injured ankle after she rolled it in her win over Li Na on Sunday.

Victoria Azarenka, who has found it tough to kill off matches throughout the tournament, is gunning to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time when the world number three faces Pole Agniezka Radwanska.

