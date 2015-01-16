Mar 10, 2014; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Alexandr Dolgopolov (UKR) takes a deep breath after defeating Rafael Nadal (ESP) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Dolgopolov won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/Files

MELBOURNE Alexandr Dolgopolov is a major doubt for next week's Australian Open after he retired hurt in the Kooyong Classic final on Friday and handed Spain's Fernando Verdasco his second title at the exhibition event.

The Ukrainian, who is 21st seed and scheduled to play Italy's Paulo Lorenzi in the first round at Melbourne Park next week, had just lost the first-set tiebreak 7-3 when he called for the trainer.

Clutching the tendons underneath his right knee, he decided he could not continue, leaving his big-serving Spanish opponent to claim another title after his 2010 triumph.

"It's my right knee, I had surgery on it last year and it started to feel the same as before," Dolgopolov, who reached the last eight of the Australian Open in 2011, told Channel Seven.

"The knee is locked, I'm going to get a scan and I really hope I'll be able to play but I'm not sure of that.

"I'm not really thinking (my first round) match, I'm just hoping I can get out on court. That would be good for me.

"It's a pity I need to be scared and maybe not be able to play, I had good preparation, unfortunately it's like this."

Kei Nishikori, last year's champion at Kooyong, earlier completed his preparations for another tilt at becoming the first Asian to win the men's singles title at the grand slam of the Asia-Pacific.

The Japanese, seeded fifth at the Australian Open, went down 7-6 7-6 to France's Richard Gasquet, 24th seed at Melbourne Park, in the match to decide who would finish third in the traditional warm-up for the year's first grand slam.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)