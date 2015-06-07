Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the trophy during the ceremony after winning the men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Paris Factbox on Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka after he beat Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to win his first French Open title on Sunday:

Born in Lausanne on March 28, 1985. (Age: 30)

Seed: 8

GRAND SLAM TITLES: 2 - Australian Open (2014); French Open (2015)

MAKING HIS NAME

* Began playing at age eight

* Left school at 15 to play tennis fulltime and won the junior French Open title in 2003 and two Challenger level titles in San Bendetto and Geneva.

* Was included in Switzerland's Davis Cup squad as an 18-year-old, beginning his long association with Roger Federer.

CAREER

* Captured his first ATP tour level title in 2006 at Umag when Novak Djokovic retired with breathing difficulties in the final.

* Broke into the world top 10 for first time in 2008 by reaching two ATP Tour finals and winning the gold medal in doubles with Federer at the Beijing Olympics.

* Beat Federer for the first time in his career, a third round victory at Monte Carlo in 2009.

* Enjoys a consistent year on ATP Tour in 2013, with 14 quarter-final or better finishes. Captures fourth career title at Oeiras, beating world number four David Ferrer.

* Begins 2014 with his fifth ATP Tour title at Chennai.

* After beating defending champion Djokovic in quarter-finals of 2014 Australian Open, he defeats Rafa Nadal in the final to win his maiden major title. Thus becomes first man to defeat the top two seeds at a grand slam since Spain's Sergi Bruguera at 1993 French Open.

* Reaches career high ranking of world number 3 after Australian success

* Wins two rubbers as Switzerland win their first Davis Cup title against France in 2014.

* Overcomes overwhelming favourite Djokovic to win on the clay of Roland Garros to seal his second grand slam title.

2015 FRENCH OPEN

* Defeats compatriot and 17-time grand slam winner and world number two Federer in straight sets to set up a semi-final against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

* Beats the heavy-hitting home favourite in front of a partisan crowd of over 15,000 fans, saving 16 of 17 break points on route to a second grand slam final.

* Beats world number one Novak Djokovic in the final, thus overcoming the top two seeds again to win a grand slam title.

(Compiled By Tom Hayward, Editing by Mitch Phillips)