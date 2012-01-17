Mats Wilander, captain of the Sweden Davis Cup team, watches his team train ahead of their quarter-final match against Argentina in Buenos Aires April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian/Files

MELBOURNE Seven-times grand slam champion Mats Wilander was rushed to hospital in Melbourne after suffering a fall in his apartment at the weekend.

"He had an accident in his apartment and as a consequence of that he was taken to hospital," a producer from sports broadcaster Eurosport told Reuters on Tuesday.

Eurosport were to have employed Wilander as a television analyst at the Australian Open.

"He had a (problem) with his kidney, but it's becoming fine," he said.

A Facebook page for his company Wilander on Wheels said the fall had caused internal bleeding.

"The bleeding has ceased as of 7 am (0800 GMT) this morning. He will be out of commission for a while," it said.

The 47-year-old Swede won three Australian Opens among his seven singles grand slam titles.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)