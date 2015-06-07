Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgery
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone surgery on his damaged right knee and will make a full recovery, his agent Mino Raiola said on Tuesday.
PARIS Lucie Safarova made sure she left Roland Garros with at least one winner's trophy after the Czech left-hander and Bethanie Mattek-Sands won the women's doubles title on Sunday.
Less than 24 hours after losing to Serena Williams in the singles final, Czech Safarova and American Mattek-Sands beat Casey Dellacqua and Yaroslava Shvedova 3-6 6-4 6-2 in front of a sparse crowd on Philippe Chatrier Court.
It was their second successive major title following success at the Australian Open in January.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone surgery on his damaged right knee and will make a full recovery, his agent Mino Raiola said on Tuesday.
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is hopeful of returning to action soon after sustaining a dead leg during the club's 1-0 Premier League victory over Watford on Monday, the playmaker has said.