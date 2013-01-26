Li Na of China serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

MELBOURNE China's Li Na used her powerful groundstrokes and a strong return of serve against Victoria Azarenka to take the first set of their Australian Open final 6-4 on Saturday.

Perhaps weighed down by expectation from the most populous nation in the world and with an estimated 100 million people watching on television in China, Li had a shaky start, serving a double fault on the first point and having her serve broken.

The world number six, however, bounced straight back to the delight of the overwhelmingly pro-Li crowd in Rod Laver Arena and used her powerful forehand to break Azarenka twice to hold a 3-1 lead.

Azarenka then battled back to break to reduce the deficit to 3-2, but was broken again by Li, who was relentlessly attacking the Belarusian's serve. Azarenka was able to hold for the first time in the eighth game and break in the ninth, but Li broke again on her fourth set point to take it in 44 minutes.

