Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SYDNEY Caroline Wozniacki seems a certain starter for the Australian Open in Melbourne next week after a scan on the world number one's injured left wrist showed no serious damage.
Wozniacki had her wrist strapped in the final set of her 3-6 7-5 6-2 loss to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in the Sydney International quarter-finals late on Wednesday.
While she feared a medical examination would rule her out of the year's first grand slam, a WTA official told Reuters the 21-year-old Dane had an MRI scan at a Sydney hospital on Thursday that showed inflammation but no serious damage.
"She's very confident she will be fit for Melbourne," the official said.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.