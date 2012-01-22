Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MELBOURNE Caroline Wozniacki saw off a late fightback from former world number one Jelena Jankovic to ease into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 6-0 7-5 victory on Sunday.

The top-seeded Dane cruised early but was made to work hard to close out the match in 103 minutes on a balmy evening at Rod Laver Arena.

"My confidence is high, my fitness is good, I feel like my play is improving," Wozniacki beamed in a courtside interview.

"I thought I played a great set and a half and then she started playing very well and got me back on my toes for a bit.

"I'm so happy to be through and even though I know some of the crowd wanted a long match, I hope you'll still support me."

Up a set and coasting at 4-1 in the second, Wozniacki's victory charge was stalled when Jankovic broke back twice to level at 5-5.

But the world number one steadied by breaking the Serb again and sealed the match when Jankovic, who notched 50 unforced errors, sprayed a shot long.

The victory allowed Wozniacki to hold onto her top ranking for at least another few days. A number of contenders remain with a chance of swiping it should results go their way in the tournament.

Wozniacki, bidding for her maiden grand slam title, has not dropped a set at Melbourne Park, but faces a far greater test against Kim Clijsters in the quarter-finals.

The four-times grand slam champion Clijsters beat Wozniacki on both their previous meetings, the final of the 2009 U.S. Open and the final of the 2010 Tour Championships.

