Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki's slide continued on Saturday when she was dumped out of the French Open third round by Estonia's Kaia Kanepi, losing her temper in the process.

The Dane, seeded ninth, slumped to a 6-1 6-7 6-3 defeat after a controversial line call went against her at 1-1 in the deciding set after she had battled back into the match.

Wozniacki, who finished each of the last two seasons on top of the rankings despite not having captured a grand slam title, had a heated debate with chair umpire Poncho Ayala.

"When the ball is clearly out I don't think there should be anything to argue about," she told reporters. "If they cannot see, they should have other umpires on the lines or invent Hawk-Eye on these courts.

"It's a disgrace mistakes like this are made. It wasn't even like it could have been in, could have been out. It was clearly out," said Wozniacki.

"When a ball travels five miles an hour in the third set at 1-1 I think either the linesman or the main umpire should be able to see the ball."

Wozniacki won six titles in each of the 2010 and 2011 seasons but has yet to get off the mark this year.

She recently began working with new coach Thomas Johansson to halt the decline and still believes she can salvage the year.

"I can't really be happy about losing today but it's sport and, at least looking ahead, you have big tournaments coming up, Wimbledon and the Olympics, U.S. Open, so there is still plenty to look forward to," the 21-year-old said.

"I just have to stay positive and in tennis there is always next week. So that's the good thing."

