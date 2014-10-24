LONDON Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Paris Masters ahead of the tournament's start on Monday for "personal reasons", the French Tennis Federation announced on Friday.

The 14-times grand slam champion warned last week that he could miss the end of the season because of appendicitis, and he will be replaced in the Paris draw by fellow Spaniard Pablo Andujar.

World number eight Marin Cilic and Latvia's Ernests Gulbis have also withdrawn from the tournament because of injuries.

The draw takes place later on Friday.

(Reporting By Sam Holden; Editing Ossian Shine)