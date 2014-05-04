Brawn returns to Formula One in management role
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro claimed her first WTA title on Saturday when she beat Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4 3-6 6-4 at the Portugal Open.
She had lost her previous five WTA finals and stuttered from 4-1 up in the decider against the twice grand slam champion before edging home in two hours 10 minutes.
In the men's event Tomas Berdych can clinch a first claycourt title for five years on Sunday after reaching the final with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Romania's Victor Hanescu.
The Czech world number six was untroubled by Hanescu, powering into a final against Argentina's Carlos Berlocq.
Berdych, regarded as a hardcourt specialist, last won a tournament on clay in Munich in 2009.
Berlocq beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver of Spain 7-6(6) 6-2.
Suarez Navarro said she was delighted to continue an impressive season with some big tournaments ahead.
"I'm very happy I could finally win my first WTA title," she told the WTA website (www.wtatennis.com)
"I was a little bit nervous today. It was a difficult match too - it was windy today and we were both making mistakes.
"Now there's Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros, which to me is the best tournament of the year, but it's still far - most important right now is the next tournament in Madrid."
MUMBAI India's opening batsmen have come under fire for poor starts in their last two home series against New Zealand and England but captain Virat Kohli says now is the time to give them support not show them the door.
MUMBAI India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.