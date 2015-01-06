Dusan Lajovic of Serbia returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their match at the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

World number one Novak Djokovic polished off fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic 6-2 6-1 in the first round of the Qatar Open on Tuesday.

Making his first appearance at the hardcourt event as he cranks up his Australian Open build-up, Djokovic showed no sign of the illness that sidelined him at last week's Abu Dhabi exhibition event as he eased through to the second round.

Djokovic ended last year with back-to-back titles and nothing in a 57-minute demolition of Lajovic suggested he will be any less of a force this year.

Lajovic briefly made a match of it in the opening set but was powerless to stop an eight-game streak for the ruthless Djokovic who displayed his trademark clinical precision.

Top seed Djokovic, who will bid for a fifth Australian Open title later this month, faces Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky next.

Spain's Rafa Nadal, hoping to put an injury-plagued 2014 behind him, will kick off his year later against German qualifier Michael Berrer later.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)