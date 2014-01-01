Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his match against Florian Mayer of Germany during their Qatar Open tennis match in Doha January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray lost 3-6 6-4 6-2 to German Florian Mayer in the Qatar Open second round on Wednesday, his second competitive match since returning from a back injury.

The third-seeded Briton, who beat Mousa Zayed 6-0 6-0 in the first round, led 3-0 in the second set before Mayer won five games in a row and the world number 40 dominated the decider in Doha to seal victory in just under two hours.

Murray, the world number four, will head to Melbourne for this month's Australian Open having played only two exhibitions and two ATP Tour matches since undergoing back surgery in September. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London)