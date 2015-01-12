LONDON Andy Murray will warm up for this year's Wimbledon by playing in the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club, organisers said on Monday.

The British world number six, bidding to win the tournament for the fourth time, will be joined in the draw by defending champion Grigor Dimitrov.

“I’ve had some great moments on those grass courts," Murray said in a statement.

"It's where I won my first professional match and my first title in Britain. The year I won Wimbledon, it came a few weeks after winning at Queen’s, and it’s perfect preparation.”

