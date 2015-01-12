Zidane excited by “beautiful final” against Juventus
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
LONDON Andy Murray will warm up for this year's Wimbledon by playing in the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club, organisers said on Monday.
The British world number six, bidding to win the tournament for the fourth time, will be joined in the draw by defending champion Grigor Dimitrov.
“I’ve had some great moments on those grass courts," Murray said in a statement.
"It's where I won my first professional match and my first title in Britain. The year I won Wimbledon, it came a few weeks after winning at Queen’s, and it’s perfect preparation.”
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
MADRID In the dying minutes of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, a thunderstorm rolled in and drenched Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium.