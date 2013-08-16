Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland hits a return to Varvara Lepchenko of the U.S. during their women's singles tennis match at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio August 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II

CINCINNATI Fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland withdrew from the Western and Southern Open for personal reasons on Thursday, sending defending champion Li Na of China through to the semi-finals.

Radwanska had earlier beaten Russian Elena Vesnina 6-0 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals but withdrew from the tournament to attend her grandfather's funeral.

"I'm very sorry that I have to withdraw from the tournament. Unfortunately, my grand-dad passed away last Sunday," said Radwanska in a statement.

"The funeral is going to be Saturday and I need to be there.

"I am disappointed to not continue with the tournament, especially because of my form so far this week.

"It was a difficult decision, but I need to be go home and be with my family." (Reporting by Steve Keating in Cincinnati; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)