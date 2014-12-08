Agnieszka Radwanska has added 18 times grand slam champion Martina Navratilova to her coach staff, the Polish player said on Monday.

Radwanska, who reached the final of Wimbledon in 2012 but is still searching for her first career grand slam victory, said on her official Facebook page: "So happy to announce Martina Navratilova as the newest member of my coaching team".

The 25-year-old Pole, who rose to number two in the world in 2012 before slipping back to sixth, reached the semis of the WTA Tour finals in Singapore in October, where she was hammered 6-2 6-2 by Simona Halep.

Navratilova, one of the game's all-time greats with a total of 59 grand slam singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles, said on her Twitter site she was excited to be working with Radwanska and that it: "Should be a fun ride."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)