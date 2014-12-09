Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland prepares to serve to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

LONDON Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska hopes to win the first grand slam title of her career after appointing 18-times grand slam champion Martina Navratilova as her new "supercoach".

The 58-year-old Navratilova, one of the game's all-time greats with 59 grand slam singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles to her name, will work alongside Radwanska's full-time coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.

"I did not sleep very well last night (Monday), thinking about getting back into match mode and the competitions," Czech-born American Navratilova told the WTA website.

"I was delighted when Agnieszka asked me if I would collaborate with Tomasz and I can't wait to get started."

The 25-year-old Radwanska, who lost to Serena Williams in the 2012 Wimbledon final, claimed one tour title in 2014 before reaching the semis of the WTA Tour finals in Singapore, where she lost 6-2 6-2 to Simona Halep.

By following the trend set by players such as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who work with former greats Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg respectively, world number six Radwanska hopes the appointment of Navratilova will have a positive impact.

"Her achievements speak for themselves and I hope that I can learn from all her experience," Radwanska said.

"My goal is to win a grand slam, so to have someone with Martina's accomplishments in my corner is going to be hugely advantageous and give me a big boost."

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)