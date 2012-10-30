Tennis player and UNIQLO Brand Ambassador Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses during a news conference announcing the launch of ''Clothes for Smiles'' programme in Tokyo, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Novak Djokovic will move above Roger Federer to number one in the world rankings next week and is guaranteed to retain the top spot until the end of the year, the ATP Tour said.

The Serbian, who lost the top spot to Federer in July, will be the first player to top the men's singles rankings at the end of consecutive seasons since the Swiss did it four times from 2004 to 2007.

Djokovic has won five tournaments this year - including the Australian Open and Masters series titles in Miami, Canada and Shanghai - and pocketed more than $8 million in prize money.

The 25-year-old, who is scheduled to compete at the Paris Masters this week, will be presented with a trophy to recognise his feat at next week's season-ending championships in London, the ATP said. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)