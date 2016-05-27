Sri Lankan Sangakkara to retire from first class game
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will retire from first-class cricket in September at the end of England's county championship season.
PARIS Seven-times grand slam champion John McEnroe is joining the coaching team of Canadian world number nine Milos Raonic, the American said on Friday.
McEnroe, 57, made the announcement while working for television channel Eurosport at the French Open.
"When it comes to Wimbledon I’ll be taking on and I'm gonna help coach this guy named Milos," McEnroe said.
"He can win majors. He is one of five or six guys that can win Wimbledon. I'm excited to be part of his team."
Raonic, 25, is a former Wimbledon semi-finalist and world number four who also works with Spaniard Carlos Moya, a former French Open champion.
