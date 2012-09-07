Tearful French favourite Kiki dumped out in Paris
PARIS Chants of "Kiki-Kiki-Kiki" resonated around Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, but the echoes of that sonic support are all that remain of the local fans' big hope for a French Open champion.
NEW YORK Head-to-head records of the 2012 U.S. Open women's semi-finalists.
1-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia)
2007 Moscow (Azarenka won 7-6 6-2)
2009 Los Angeles (Sharapova won 6-7 6-4 6-2)
2009 Beijing (Sharapova won 6-3 6-7 7-5)
2010 Stanford (Azarenka won 6-4 6-1)
2011 Miami (Azarenka won 6-1 6-4)
2011 Rome (Sharapova won 4-6 3-0 ret)
2012 Australian Open (Azarenka won 6-3 6-0)
2012 Indian Wells (Azarenka won 6-2 6-3)
2012 Stuttgart (Sharapova won 6-1 6-4)
(Azarenka leads 5-4)
- -
4-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 10-Sara Errani (Italy)
2008 Rome (Williams won 6-4 6-3)
2009 Sydney (Williams won 6-1 6-2)
2009 Dubai (Williams won 4-6 6-2 6-0
(Williams leads 3-0)
(Compiled by Julian Linden)
PARIS Chants of "Kiki-Kiki-Kiki" resonated around Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, but the echoes of that sonic support are all that remain of the local fans' big hope for a French Open champion.
LONDON A young Sri Lanka team must play with arrogance if they are to upset holders India in Thursday's Champions Trophy match at the Oval, former captain Kumar Sangakkara has said.