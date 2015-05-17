Maria Sharapova of Russia returns the ball to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their final match at the Rome Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates winning against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain after their final match at the Rome Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Maria Sharapova of Russia holds her trophy after winning the final match over Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain after their final match at the Rome Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME Russian Maria Sharapova ground down Carla Suarez Navarro 4-6 7-5 6-1 to win the Italian Open final on Sunday, the 35th WTA Tour title of her career.

Third seed Sharapova looked slugging against her Spanish opponent in the first set and Suarez Navarro fought back from 1-3 and 3-5 down in the second to level at 5-5.

But Sharapova reeled off the next two games and tore through the decider against the tiring 10th seed, sealing victory in more than two and a half hours with her 39th winner.

Sharapova will climb to number two in the world rankings next week and will be seeded second in the French Open starting next Sunday.

Top seed Novak Djokovic plays Roger Federer in the men's final later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Douglas Beattie)