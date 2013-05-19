Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles final match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 19, 2013. Williams won 6-1 6-3. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Serena Williams of the U.S. sprays champagne after winning the women's singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Serena Williams won her fourth consecutive tennis tour title when she thrashed former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-1 6-3 to take the Italian Open on Sunday.

The American, who has not lost a match since Azarenka defeated her in the Doha final in February, completely overpowered the Belarussian on the Rome clay.

Williams, 31, hit nine aces and 41 winners in the two sets played in bright sunshine.

Her win, 11 years after she won her only previous Rome title, follows successes in Miami, Charleston and Madrid and will give her confidence for the French Open which starts next weekend.

Rafa Nadal was playing Roger Federer in the men's final at Rome's Foro Italico later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Justin Palmer)