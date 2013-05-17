Hamilton relishing titanic battle with Vettel
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton predicted his 2017 tussle with Sebastian Vettel will be one of the closest ever title runs after the two dominant Formula One drivers set the pace in this year's championship.
ROME Maria Sharapova withdrew from the Italian Open before her quarter-final with Italy's Sara Errani on Friday because of "physical problems", organisers said.
The Russian is set to defend her French Open title later this month.
Italian Open officials did not elaborate further on the reasons for Sharapova's Rome exit but the 26-year-old said on her Twitter account she was sick.
"I'm sorry for having to withdraw from the tournament this morning. Didn't recover after being sick last week and it got me again last night," Sharapova tweeted.
"It really is one of my favourites tournaments during the year and I can't wait to be back next year." (Reporting by Eric Salliot; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer and Alison Wildey)
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton predicted his 2017 tussle with Sebastian Vettel will be one of the closest ever title runs after the two dominant Formula One drivers set the pace in this year's championship.
Jose Mourinho said Manchester United would fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League until it was "mathematically impossible" after a 3-0 victory at Sunderland on Sunday.