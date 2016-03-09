Sharapova vows to "rise up again" after French Open snub
Maria Sharapova said on Wednesday she remains fully committed to making a successful comeback from her doping ban following a decision by the French Open to deny her a wild card entry.
LONDON Evian water's owner Danone, a longtime sponsor of Maria Sharapova, said on Tuesday it was "surprised" by the tennis star failing a drug test and would monitor developments.
Nike, TAG Heuer and Porsche have all suspended their relationships with Sharapova following the revelation on Monday.
"Evian has been a partner of Maria Sharapova for many years, and until now, we have maintained a trustworthy professional relationship," the company said in a statement.
"Evian attaches great importance to health, to integrity, and transparency, and we will follow closely the development of the investigation."
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Maria Sharapova said on Wednesday she remains fully committed to making a successful comeback from her doping ban following a decision by the French Open to deny her a wild card entry.
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.