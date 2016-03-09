Sharapova vows to "rise up again" after French Open snub
Maria Sharapova said on Wednesday she remains fully committed to making a successful comeback from her doping ban following a decision by the French Open to deny her a wild card entry.
MOSCOW The Kremlin's spokesman said on Wednesday that a failed drug test by Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova should not be "projected onto" the whole of Russian sport.
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, added on a conference call with journalists that Russia was against attempts to politicise sporting matters.
