Murray thumped by Fognini, Djokovic eases through in Rome
ROME Defending champion and world number one Andy Murray was swept aside by home favourite Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Tuesday, being completely outplayed in a 6-2 6-4 defeat.
FRANKFURT Luxury carmaker Porsche, a division of Volkswagen, said on Tuesday it would suspend tennis player Maria Sharapova as its brand ambassador in light of her admission that she failed a doping test.
The Russian tennis star on Monday admitted she had failed a drug test at the Australian Open due to a substance she was taking for health issues.
"We regret the current news about Maria Sharapova. Until further details emerge and we are able to analyse the situation, we have decided to suspend planned activities," Porsche said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON The pressure is building on 18-year-old Formula One rookie Lance Stroll, even if the Canadian continues to sound positive, and Monaco next week is likely to be his toughest race yet.