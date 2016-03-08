Sharapova vows to "rise up again" after French Open snub
Maria Sharapova said on Wednesday she remains fully committed to making a successful comeback from her doping ban following a decision by the French Open to deny her a wild card entry.
MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday that the country needs three to four years to restore order to its sports anti-doping regime, and that tough measures will be taken over doping, R-Sport reported.
"We need three or four years, we are only now beginning to restore order," the agency cited Mutko as saying.
He said that tough measures will be taken over doping and a number of sports federations will be affected.
Commenting on the case of the tennis player Maria Sharapova, who revealed she tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, Mutko said that: "I think Masha will sort it out herself."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)
NEW DELHI India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.