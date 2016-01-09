Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska celebrated her rise to the top four of the world rankings with a 6-3 6-2 thumping of Alison Riske in the Shenzhen Open final on Saturday for her 18th WTA career title.

Radwanska had ensured she will replace Russian world number four Maria Sharapova in Monday's rankings by reaching the final of the tournament in China and backed that up with a routine victory over her American opponent.

The Pole did not drop a set in her run to the title and Saturday's triumph will increase her confidence ahead of the Australian Open, which gets underway in Melbourne on Jan. 18, after a spectacular end to last season.

Radwanska showed steady improvement throughout 2015, winning titles in Tokyo and Tianjin before she claimed her first WTA Finals championship in Singapore last November, when she overcame Petra Kvitova in three sets.

