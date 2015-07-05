MADRID Conchita Martinez will take over as Spain's Davis Cup captain for the Group I tie away to Russia in two weeks following Friday's dismissal of Gala Leon, Spanish media reported on Sunday.

A former Wimbledon champion who turned to coaching after she retired in 2006, Martinez, 43, leads Spain's Fed Cup team and will officially take charge of the men's team as well on Monday, the reports said.

The Spanish tennis federation (RFET) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leon, who had a career-high ranking of 27 as a player, was a surprise choice as Spain's first female Davis Cup captain last year to replace Carlos Moya.

Moya, a former world number one, stood down after the five-times winners were relegated from the World Group following defeat by Brazil in a playoff.

Top players including Rafa Nadal and David Ferrer questioned Leon's appointment, with some of their main criticisms being that she was under-qualified and did not know the players.

Appointing Martinez may address some of those complaints, although the likes of Nadal and Ferrer appear unlikely to make themselves available for the July 17-19 tie in Vladivostok.

Spain's team is likely to comprise the relatively little-known Daniel Gimeno, Adrian Menendez, Inigo Cervantes and David Marrero, with possibly one of those being replaced by the higher-ranked Pablo Andujar, Spanish media have reported.

Spain need a win to have a chance of getting back into the elite World Group for next year's competition.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)