STANFORD, California Poland's Urszula Radwanska took a leaf out of her older sister Agnieszka's book by delivering a battling 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Eleni Daniilidou in the first round of the Stanford Classic on Tuesday.

Urszula had to watch her older sister contest the Wimbledon final on television on Saturday, and while it was an emotional day watching the new world number two lose to Serena Williams in three sets, it did not deter her from own task on Tuesday.

She struggled for most of the match against the veteran Daniilidou, but in the end was the more aggressive and accurate player on the big points.

The 20-year-old will face eighth seed Marina Erakovic in the second round after the New Zealander beat Jana Juricova of Slovakia 6-2 6-2.

"It was a very tough match," Radwanska said. "I played her in Tashkent and it was also 6-4 in the third set. I was trying to be solid and attack her backhand and hold my serve.

"She plays more like a man with a big serve and big forehand and a slice backhand."

Radwanska, who reached a career high ranking of No. 54 last month, is a more aggressive player than her older sister, who relies more on guile and speed to win matches. Urszula mixed in some serve and volley with her baseline game.

"My dad always said in important moments to serve and go to the net and the girls will be surprised, they won't know what to do," she said.

Urszula said it had been an emotional day watching her older sister lose in her fist Grand Slam final.

"I wish I could have been there with her, but I have my own career and had to come here," she said. "When she cried, I started crying. It was emotional. She's usually not that emotional. On court usually she's serious, a poker face and not showing emotions at all."

Romanian Sorana Cirstea also advanced on Tuesday, beating American Vania King 7-5 6-4.

Nicole Gibbs, who plays at Stanford University, overcame Noppawan Lertcheewakarn of Thailand 6-4 6-4 and will face top seed and Wimbledon champion Serena Williams on Wednesday.

Gibbs' doubles partner, Mallory Burdette, defeated Britain's Anne Keothavong 2-6 7-5 6-4.

