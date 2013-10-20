Fired up by team spirit, Kyrgios says in 'best' mental shape
Nick Kyrgios is relishing being in the "best" mental shape of his career and credited the camaraderie of Australia's Davis Cup team for his ominous form during the U.S. hardcourt swing.
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov won his first ATP tour title by fighting back to upset Spanish top seed David Ferrer 2-6 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Stockholm Open on Sunday.
Ferrer, bidding for his third title of the year, got off to a flying start by winning the first set comfortably as both players' serves faltered.
Dimitrov broke late in the second to force a decider and then staved off two break points that would have put him 4-2 down in the third before battling his way to victory against this year's French Open finalist.
"Even if I would have lost the match, the most important thing was to test myself to the limits and try to control what I can. This was icing on the cake," the 22-year-old said on the ATP website (www.atpworldtour.com). (Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Alison Wildey)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.
BELGRADE Sitting out last week's Miami Open was rejuvenating for Novak Djokovic although it meant missing the chance to win a record seventh title in the tournament, Serbia's world number two said on Tuesday.