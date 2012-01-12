Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their semi-final match at the Sydney International tennis tournament January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY Agnieszka Radwanska has threatened to play left-handed out of protest if she draws her sister Urszula in the first round of the Australian Open starting in Melbourne on Monday.

Poland's world number eight told Reuters on Thursday that she did not believe Friday's draw could pair her once again with Urszula, as happened at last year's U.S. Open and the Sydney International earlier this week.

Agnieszka was a reluctant 6-1 6-1 winner over little sister Urszula in Sydney before her run was halted by Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was so aghast at a fourth first-round meeting against Urszula that she told reporters: "It's just the worst feeling playing your sister, especially because we're very close and have been practicing together for 17 years and travelling together.

"Somehow we play against each other, the fourth time in a row (in the first round). We said the next time I think we're just going to pack up and go home because this is ridiculous."

The older Radwanska leads the head-to-head series by a 3-1 margin and is hopeful the odds will fall in their favour in Melbourne and they will not meet for a fifth time.

"We always seem to meet when she goes through qualifying and I have to play against a qualifier," Agnieszka added.

"It was four times like this and four times we ended up playing against each other... It's just such bad luck.

"But this draw for the Australian Open is for 128 players so I just don't believe that we're going to play in the first round. That would be just ridiculous."

Asked to predict her reaction if she drew Urszula in Melbourne, Agnieszka replied: "I just don't want to think about it. Of course it's some chance, like in the U.S. Open we played against each other in the first round.

"It's the same-sized draw but I don't know what I will do. I think we will just play left-handed."

(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)