MADRID John Tomic, father and coach of Australian world number 52 Bernard, has been sentenced to eight months in prison after he beat up his son's practice partner in a Madrid street in May, a court said on Friday.

But the 49-year-old, who said he acted in self-defence when he butted Thomas Drouet in the face and broke his nose, will not have to serve jail time as his sentence is less than two years, a court official said. (Reporting by Iain Rogers editing by Tony Jimenez)