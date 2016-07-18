TORONTO Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has pulled out of next week's Rogers Cup in Toronto so he can give his body time to rest before he sets out in defence of his Olympic singles title at the Rio Games.

Britain's Murray won his third Rogers Cup title last year in Montreal but the defending champion said that after reaching the final round in each of his last five events that he needed to take some time off.

"My body needs some recovery time after reaching the latter stages of tournaments over the past few months," Murray, who is second in the world rankings, said in a statement released by Tennis Canada. "I'm sorry to my fans in Toronto but I look forward to being back in Canada next year."

Murray's decision marks the first time the three-times grand slam champion has skipped the Canadian event since his first appearance in 2006.

The Rogers Cup will run from July 23-31 and the tennis competition at the Rio Olympics will be held Aug. 6-14.

