Halep hammers hapless Spaniard in French rout
PARIS Simona Halep established her credentials to become the newest French Open champion with a blistering 6-1 6-1 victory over Carla Suarez-Navarro to reach the quarter-finals on Monday.
NEW YORK Olympic champion Andy Murray produced an extraordinary turnaround to dig himself out of a deep hole and safely book his place in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.
The British third seed was in all sorts of trouble after losing the opening set to Croatia's Marin Cilic and falling 5-1 behind in the second with two service breaks.
But he rallied back to win the set in a tiebreak then rolled through the next two, winning the last 11 games, to claim the 3-6 7-6 6-2 6-0 victory.
The Scot, chasing his first grand slam title, now plays either Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych in Saturday's semi-finals.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
PARIS Simona Halep established her credentials to become the newest French Open champion with a blistering 6-1 6-1 victory over Carla Suarez-Navarro to reach the quarter-finals on Monday.
ZURICH Soccer's governing body FIFA said on Monday it was in "regular contact" with the organising committee of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, though it did not comment directly on the diplomatic situation involving the Gulf State.