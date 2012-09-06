Andy Murray of Britain throws his wristbands to the crowd after defeating Marin Cilic of Croatia in their men's quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Olympic champion Andy Murray produced an extraordinary turnaround to dig himself out of a deep hole and safely book his place in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The British third seed was in all sorts of trouble after losing the opening set to Croatia's Marin Cilic and falling 5-1 behind in the second with two service breaks.

But he rallied back to win the set in a tiebreak then rolled through the next two, winning the last 11 games, to claim the 3-6 7-6 6-2 6-0 victory.

The Scot, chasing his first grand slam title, now plays either Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych in Saturday's semi-finals.

