Victoria Azarenka (R) of Belarus is congratulated by Maria Sharapova of Russia after their women's semifinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK Top-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus overcame a lackluster opening set to beat third-seeded former champion Maria Sharapova of Russia 3-6 6-2 6-4 on Friday to reach the U.S. Open women's final.

The semi-finals showdown was a rematch of their clash in this year's Australian Open final, but it was nothing like the 6-3 6-0 rout registered by Azarenka in claiming the crown in Melbourne For her maiden grand slam title.

Each player took their turn dominating in the opening two sets before settling into an exciting battle in the third set, which Azarenka claimed with a lone service break in the last game when Sharapova sent a forehand long from deuce.

After dropping her racket in euphoric disbelief, Azarenka did her signature shuffle dance and blew kisses to the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd after shaking hands at the net.

French Open winner Sharapova was pressured throughout the final set, taken to two deuces on her serve in the second game, to five deuces in the fourth and to four deuces in the sixth, but the Russian held Azarenka off valiantly before succumbing in the last game.

"Maria came out firing and placed the ball well," world number one Azarenka, who became the first player from Belarus to reach a U.S. Open singles final, said about her slow start to the two-hour 42-minute semi-final.

"I was just trying to find my rhythm and just fight. I tried to give whatever it takes. Give it all. That worked for me to pull it out."

Sharapova dominated the opening set, cracking winners off both wings from the opening game, while a surprisingly tight Azarenka registered just one winner.

Azarenka double-faulted on break point in her first service game to fall behind 2-0, and did so again in the sixth game to sink into a 5-1 hole.

Then Sharapova lost control of her serve. Serving for the set in the seventh game, the 2006 U.S. Open winner double faulted twice in a row to hand Azarenka a service break.

After the Belarussian held serve for 5-3, Sharapova looked about to crumble again from the service line, struggling with her toss and committing back-to-back double faults to slip behind 0-30. Sharapova recovered to fend off two break points and serve an ace to win the game and the first set 6-3.

The second set swung the other way, with Azarenka belting the ball more freely and controlling play after dropping serve in the first game.

Service breaks in the second and fourth games helped the world number one seize a 4-1 lead on her way to leveling the match.

Before the start of the third set, the 25-year-old Sharapova requested and received a 10-minute break under rules governing severe heat on a hot, muggy day with temperatures hitting nearely 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) at Flushing Meadows.

Sharapova had posted a 12-0 record this year in matches going three sets, and Azarenka was 11-0 in three-setters so something had to give and it was the Russian who failed to keep her 2012 third-set record spotless.

The Russian, who completed her grand slam collection by winning the French Open in June, could not withstand the groundstroke pressure applied by Azarenka, who will be seeking her second career grand slam singles crown on Saturday.

Azarenka will meet either 14-time grand slam singles winner Serena Williams, the fourth seed, or 10th-seeded Sara Errani of Italy, who is gunning for her first grand slam title.

