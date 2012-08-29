Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
NEW YORK Kim Clijsters' hopes of ending her career with a fifth grand slam title ended on Wednesday as she was stunned 7-6, 7-6 by British teenager Laura Robson in the second round of the U.S. Open.
The three-times champion, who is due to retire after the tournament, led 5-3 in the first set and had three set points but was outplayed by the 18-year-old, ranked 89.
Clijsters, the winner at Flushing Meadows in 2005, 2009 and 2010, had three set points at 6-5 on the Robson serve but the Briton fought back to win the first tiebreak 7-4.
The Belgian broke to lead 2-1 in the second set but Robson broke back immediately and though Clijsters saved two match points to force a tiebreak, Robson held her nerve to take it 7-5. (Editing by Steve Ginsburg)
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.