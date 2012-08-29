Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
NEW YORK Champion Novak Djokovic crushed Paolo Lorenzi 6-1 6-0 6-1 in the first round of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.
The second seed took only 73 minutes to make a dominant start to his title defence.
He blasted 32 winners in a complete performance that mirrored his opening match at the Australian Open earlier this year.
Djokovic also played the Italian in the first round at Melbourne Park and conceded only two games on that occasion.
(Reporting by Will Swanton; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.