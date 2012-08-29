Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to Paolo Lorenzi of Italy during their match at the US Open men's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK Champion Novak Djokovic crushed Paolo Lorenzi 6-1 6-0 6-1 in the first round of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

The second seed took only 73 minutes to make a dominant start to his title defence.

He blasted 32 winners in a complete performance that mirrored his opening match at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Djokovic also played the Italian in the first round at Melbourne Park and conceded only two games on that occasion.

